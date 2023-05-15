GMC Jammu incident | Tarigami demands probe

Srinagar, May 15: CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has demanded probe into the incident at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.
He tweeted,” It is very unfortunate that some Kashmiri students were assaulted at GMC Jammu. The images of a blood-soaked student are very unsettling. The authorities should hold a credible probe into the incident and ensure the safety of Kashmiri students.”
Jammu police tweeted,” Case has been registered. Investigation started. No one will be allowed to disturb communal harmony in the Jammu region.”