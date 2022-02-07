GMC Srinagar medico Dr Yasmeen awarded Ambady Oration

Srinagar, Feb 7: Dr Yasmeen Jabeen Bhat, Associate Professor, Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy, Government Medical College, Srinagar was awarded the prestigious Dr B M Ambady Oration on Monday.
She was honoured during the 50th annual conference of the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists (IADVL) held in Jaipur.
The topic was titled “The Versatility of Dermoscopy for Unveiling the Diagnosis - an Indian perspective’.
It summed up Dr Yasmeen's cumulative work done over many years in this field. This oration is one of the top achievements and the well-deserved honour in the subject of Dermatology in India.
Earlier, Dr Yasmeen also contributed as the associate editor of two textbooks ‘IADVL Atlas of Dermatoscopy’ and ‘IADVL Recent Advances textbook of ‘Dermatology’ which were released in October 2021 at Middermacon, Mengaluru.A noted dermatologist of Kashmir, Dr Yasmeen hails from south Kashmir's Anantnag town.