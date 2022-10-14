GMC’s medical camp at Hazratbal on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) concludes

Srinagar, Oct 14: On the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), a 16-day long medical camp was organised by Government Medical College (GMC)Srinagar, Department of Community Medicine through Block Medical Officer (BMO) Hazratbal at Hazratbal shrine during which around 2000 devotees were provided consultation and free medication by doctors posted on the occasion.
A statement of GMC Srinagar issued here said that the devotees visiting from across Kashmir with acute and chronic disease conditions visited the medical camp which started from the first Rabi-ul-Awal to Friday following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
The statement said that a critical care ambulance was stationed at the medical camp for acute resuscitation and referral to higher centres.
It said that the Waqf authorities and locals appreciated the efforts made by BMO Hazratbal, Department of Community Medicine GMC Srinagar for providing optimal medical care during the Urs.
The statement said that the cleanliness of the shrine area which was vested with the mufassil sanitation of block Hazratbal was carried out round-the-clock by the sanitation staff to the optimal satisfaction.