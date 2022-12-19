GMS Onagam gifts woollen sweaters to 25 girl students

Bandipora, Dec 19: The Government Girls Middle School Onagam gifted 25 girl students of classes 6th,7th and 8th with woollen sweaters today at a simple ceremony held in the premises of the school. The ceremony was chaired by Dr Shiekh Mushtaq, Medical Superintendent District Hospital Bandipora. Prominent Social Science teacher and ex headmaster Nissar Ahmad Jan was the guest of honour.
Speaking on the occasion Dr Shiekh Mushtaq urged the students of GMS Onagam to take their studies seriously. Sharing story of his own education journey, he informed the students that he has got his education throughout his career from government institutions. He commended the headmaster of the school for his novel approach and initiatives to provide quality education to the students.
Javaid Jawad headmaster of the school in his welcome address while referring to the recent horrific suicide incident of Sopore teenage girl appealed all the teachers to at least adopt one student from their respective neighbourhood and take care of their all expenses. He suggested that every well-off family should adopt one poor family so that Sopore-like incidents would not repeat.
Besides students and staff members of the institution s,everal mothers of the students were also present on the occasion. Yasir Zameer conducted the proceedings.Traditional Nun chai and Makki de roti were served to the guests at the culmination of the function.