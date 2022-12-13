​GN Azad in J&K ahead of elections to benefit BJP: J&K Congress chief, Vikar Rasool

Srinagar, Dec 13: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president, Vikar Rasool Wani on Tuesday said that Ghulam Nabi Azad has been deputed to J&K ahead of elections to benefit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a press conference, JKPCC chief, as reported by news agency, Kashmir News Observer (KNO, said that Azad has been making "fraud statements" as he has been "tasked to defame" Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir.