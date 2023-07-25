GoC 15 Corps, DGP discuss strengthening security measures in Kashmir

Srinagar, July 25: In a significant meeting held at the Police Headquarters in Srinagar today, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai AVSM, SM, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps, called on the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, to discuss and strategize various important aspects related to the prevailing security scenario in the valley.
"The DGP and the GOC discussed various important aspects pertaining to the prevailing security scenario of the valley. ADGP (Hqrs./Coord.), PHQ M. K. Sinha was also present on the occasion," said a police spokesman.
During their discussion, strengthening and augmenting of security measures in order to counter the new tactics of terrorists including infiltration, pushing of drugs and arms being adopted by Pakistan were discussed.
The DGP lauded the synergy between different forces which he said has contributed immensely in foiling the ill intentions of Pakistan and the terrorists sent by it.
The Officers emphasized on sharing of intelligence between the forces on a regular basis, and also stressed on conduct of joint operations to comb out the remnants of hidden terrorists.