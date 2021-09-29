GOC 15 Corps felicitates Regiment of Artillery on 195th Gunners Day

Speaking to the Gunners at a function here, he appreciated the role of artillery in operations.

Lt Gen Pandey made a mention that the artillery had been a major battle winning arm and its importance continues in modern day warfare.

The Regiment of Artillery celebrates Gunners Day on 28 September every year.

The occasion marks the rising of the Five (Bombay) Mountain Battery on the same day in 1827, which presently forms part of 57 Field Regiment.