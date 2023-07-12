GOC 15 Corps visits LoC in north Kashmir | Reviews anti-infiltration, counter terrorists grid

Srinagar, July 12: After taking over as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai visited Line of Control(LoC) in north Kashmir for first time on Tuesday and reviewed anti-infiltration and counter -terrorists grid.
Lt Gen Ghai visited Machil Sector in Kupwara disitrict and Uri in Baramulla district. He was briefed by commanders on ground about prevailing situation along LoC in both sectors in presence of GoC 28 Infantry Division Major Gen Grish Kalia and GoC 19 Infantry Division Major Gen Rajesh Sethi.
During the visit, Corps Commander complimented troops for maintaining the highest standards of combat readiness and operational preparedness. “#LoC, #ChinarCorps Cdr, visited frontline troops at Machhal, #Kupwara & Rampur, #Baramulla to review the Anti-Infiltration & CT Grid along #LoC, he was briefed by Commanders. The Corps Cdr complimented troops for maintaining the highest standards of combat readiness and operational preparedness.#Kashmir ADGPI - Indian Army Northern Command - Indian Army,” Chinar Corps-Indian Army wrote on their twitter page.
The visit to LoC assumes significance as almost all traditional infiltration routes are open after the melting of snow.
This year most of the infiltration attempts in Kashmir were made in Kupwara district. After back-to-back infiltration attempts in Kupwara, the Army has beefed up security around the LOC in Kupwara sector that stretches right from Nowgam that falls under the jurisdiction of 19 infantry division up to areas of Gurez which are managed by the 28 infantry division based in Kupwara.