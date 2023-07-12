GOC 15 Corps visits LoC in north Kashmir | Reviews anti-infiltration, counter terrorists grid

Lt Gen Ghai visited Machil Sector in Kupwara disitrict and Uri in Baramulla district. He was briefed by commanders on ground about prevailing situation along LoC in both sectors in presence of GoC 28 Infantry Division Major Gen Grish Kalia and GoC 19 Infantry Division Major Gen Rajesh Sethi.

During the visit, Corps Commander complimented troops for maintaining the highest standards of combat readiness and operational preparedness. “#LoC, #ChinarCorps Cdr, visited frontline troops at Machhal, #Kupwara & Rampur, #Baramulla to review the Anti-Infiltration & CT Grid along #LoC, he was briefed by Commanders. The Corps Cdr complimented troops for maintaining the highest standards of combat readiness and operational preparedness.#Kashmir ADGPI - Indian Army Northern Command - Indian Army,” Chinar Corps-Indian Army wrote on their twitter page.