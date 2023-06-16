GoC 15 Corps visits Yatra routes, reviews security arrangements

During his visit to Yatra routes, Corps Commander was accompanied by General Officer Commanding Kilo Force, Major General Mohit Seth and General Officer Commanding Victor Major General Prashant Srivastava

“#ChinarCorpsCdr Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai reviewed the security & operational preparedness along both the Northern & Southern routes for #Amarnathyatra2023 today,” Chinar Corps- Indian Army said in Facebook post.

During the visit, Lt Gen Ghai was briefed by field commanders about the multi-layered security for Yatra and other infrastructure development for successful conduct of Yatra.