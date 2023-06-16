GoC 15 Corps visits Yatra routes, reviews security arrangements

Srinagar, June 16: A day after taking over as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on Friday visited Yatra routes and reviewed security for pilgrimage.
During his visit to Yatra routes, Corps Commander was accompanied by General Officer Commanding Kilo Force, Major General Mohit Seth and General Officer Commanding Victor Major General Prashant Srivastava
“#ChinarCorpsCdr Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai reviewed the security & operational preparedness along both the Northern & Southern routes for #Amarnathyatra2023 today,” Chinar Corps- Indian Army said in Facebook post.
During the visit, Lt Gen Ghai was briefed by field commanders about the multi-layered security for Yatra and other infrastructure development for successful conduct of Yatra.
“The Corps Cdr was accompanied by GOsC of CIF Kilo & Victor who briefed on the multi-tiered security set up, medical setup, emergency response mechanism & other infrastructure development for successful conduct of the #Yatra,” the post added.
The troops of both counterinsurgency grids Shareiefabad based Kilo Force and Awantipora based Victor remain involved in conduct of Yatra.
The 60-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave in south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to commence on July 1. The Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.
Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecasts of morning and evening Aarti (Prayers) for devotees across the globe. Shri Amarnathji Yatra’s App has been made available on the Google Play store to get real-time information about the Yatra, weather and for availing several services online.