GOC 16 Corps interacts with opinion makers

Jammu, Mar 22: Taking a step forward with ongoing initiative to incorporate local population in the overall development of the region, White Knight Corps (16 Crops) Commander Lt Gen Manjinder Singh on Tuesday held discussion with various opinion makers from all strata of society of Ramban district.
PRO Defence Jammu Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement said, “Various public representatives, religious personalities, social workers, educationists and journalists availed the opportunity to exchange views on issues related to development in the area and jointly reinforce spirit of communal harmony.”
He stated that a total of 16 personalities participated in the discussion and put forth their opinion.