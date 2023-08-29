GOC Kilo Force calls on DGP

Srinagar, Aug 29: General Officer Commanding (GOC) Kilo Force Major General Mohit Seth called on the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh at Police Headquarters here Tuesday.
A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that the DGP and the GOC discussed various important aspects pertaining to the prevailing security scenario of Kashmir.
“During their discussion, strategies for counter-insurgency operations, strengthening and augmenting of security measures to counter the tactics of terrorists and conspiracies made from across the border were discussed threadbare,” he said.
The DGP appreciated the joint efforts of different security forces for the change in situation in J&K and said, “The synergy between the forces working in J&K was excellent and had contributed immensely in foiling the evil intentions of Pakistan and its sponsored terrorist groups.”