GoI initiating innovative steps to eradicate unemployment : VC KVIB

Srinagar: Vice Chairperson, Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Dr Hina Bhat, on Thursday said Government of India (GoI) is initiating innovative steps to eradicate unemployment.

According to a press note, she inaugurated several industrial units being sponsored by KVIB in Bandipora during her visit to the district.

VC was accompanied by Secretary KVIB, Farooq Ahmad, ADC Bandipora, Waseem Raja, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, KVIB, Rashid Ahmad Qadri, District Officer KVIB, Altaf Hussain Malik and other senior officials of the district.