GoI initiating innovative steps to eradicate unemployment : VC KVIB

Srinagar: Vice Chairperson, Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Dr Hina Bhat, on Thursday said Government of India (GoI) is initiating innovative steps to eradicate unemployment.
According to a press note, she inaugurated several industrial units being sponsored by KVIB in Bandipora during her visit to the district.
VC was accompanied by Secretary KVIB, Farooq Ahmad, ADC Bandipora, Waseem Raja, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, KVIB, Rashid Ahmad Qadri, District Officer KVIB, Altaf Hussain Malik and other senior officials of the district.
While addressing an awareness camp at Tourist Cafeteria Kehnusa, Bandipora, Dr Hina Bhat said that due to tremendous response from unemployed youth, MSME extended PMEGP schemes up to 2026 and upper project limit cost for manufacturing and service sectors has also been enhanced from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh and Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh respectively.
She said that besides rural areas KVIB will sponsor cases in urban areas also keeping in view the persistent demands of people of such locations. She added that the government of India is initiating numerous innovative steps to eradicate unemployment through implementation of employment generation schemes.
Bhat said that KVIB Schemes are paperless, hassle free and exhorted upon the unemployed educated youth of UT of J&K to get benefits of these schemes, so that they can establish their own income generating units, which will provide employment opportunities for others also.
While interacting with the beneficiaries especially girls, Bhat highlighted the success of these schemes and urged upon them to avail the benefit of these centrally sponsored schemes to earn their livelihood with dignity.
She appreciated the efforts of girls of Bandipora who gave exhibited great performance in handicrafts sector.
Hina Bhat said the youngsters of Kashmir are talented and can excel in any field if given an opportunity adding that a platform is needed for them to take a leap and KVIB is one of these platforms available to them.Vice Chairperson, on the occasion, announced training of 25 girls in different trades so that they can establish their own units. She said as many as 1600 units have already been established by KVIB in Bandipora district.
As many as, 600 artisans and weavers besides others attended the programme.
Earlier, VC visited different units in Sumbal Subdivision and inspected the functioning there.