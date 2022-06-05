GoI pursuing policy of denialism on J&K: Dr Farooq

Earlier, Dr Farooq made a brief stopover at Hir Pura on Mughal road earlier today and met a number of party's local unit functionaries on the occasion.

In his address, Dr Farooq said, “ NC has witnessed rocky roads since its very inception but with the overwhelming support of people, it was able to tide over those challenging periods. As long as people are with us, no power can dislodge NC which is not just a party, but a movement. It is a cumulative voice of carried sections of our people.”

Referring to the security situation in Kashmir, he said, “They want to project normalcy to the world when it is the exact opposite. What normalcy are they talking about.''