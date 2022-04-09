‘Golden period’: 80 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in past few months, says LG

He said that Centre has allocated Rs 273 crores for the preservation of Dal and Nigeen lakes in the budget 2022-2023 of which Rs 136 crores will be utilized for the conservation of Dal Lake alone.

“You will soon see that Lake back to its pristine glory for which it was once popular across the globe,” the LG said.

About a question about Smart City, he said not enough being done to make Srinagar smart. “We are working on that path of making the city as smart. When you will have a cycle ride on the foreshore while enjoying the free internet for half-an-hour, you will surely bring sweets to us,” the LG said.