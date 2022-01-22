Good Governance claim hollow, misleading: Congress

Srinagar, Jan 22: Reacting to the good governance claim made by the government in J&K, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Saturday termed the claim “hollow and misleading”.
A statement of Congress issued here quoted Mir as questioning the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim of restoring statehood to J&K and said how long the issue would be put on the backburner aiming to divert the attention from the real issues.
Mir said J&K had suffered immensely on every front, which was indicative of the unutilised allocation of developmental funds in J&K.
He regretted that J&K had surrendered almost 50 percent of the developmental funds, which could not be spent due to the delayed decision and wrong policies on account of the “so-called development” in J&K.
Quoting the statement of Chief Secretary calling it an exercise to make the administration more innovative, Mir said there was a huge disconnect between the bureaucracy and the people, which remains a hard fact, besides the contradiction to be witnessed within the system.
He said uch promises and claims have failed to instill confidence among the people in J&K, who have lost faith in the present dispensation.
Mir said that the Congress contests the claims of the good governance and understands that it was a tool to hide the failed policies and the losses caused to J&K post its downgrading.
Mir also expressed deep concern over the delay in delimitation process and said that people as well as political parties in J&K believe that the process was being delayed to buy time.