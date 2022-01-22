Good Governance claim hollow, misleading: Congress

Srinagar, Jan 22: Reacting to the good governance claim made by the government in J&K, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Saturday termed the claim “hollow and misleading”.

A statement of Congress issued here quoted Mir as questioning the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim of restoring statehood to J&K and said how long the issue would be put on the backburner aiming to divert the attention from the real issues.