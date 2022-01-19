Good governance claims have fallen flat: NC

A statement of NC issued here said that talking to media persons at NC’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters, Sagar said that the claims of the Centre about good governance and bringing a seismic shift in addressing the concerns of most vulnerable sections of society had fallen flat.

“The development deficit festering in J&K ever since BJP came to power continues to affect every section of the economy. People of J&K are being deprived of basic rights. The unrelated bureaucracy has hampered the advancement of development motioned by the successive NC-led governments from time to time,” he said.