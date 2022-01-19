Good governance claims have fallen flat: NC

Srinagar, Jan 19: National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Wednesday said that the good governance claims of the J&K administration amidst increase in the cost of living, the rise of unemployment, and development deficit in J&K had fallen flat.
A statement of NC issued here said that talking to media persons at NC’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters, Sagar said that the claims of the Centre about good governance and bringing a seismic shift in addressing the concerns of most vulnerable sections of society had fallen flat.
“The development deficit festering in J&K ever since BJP came to power continues to affect every section of the economy. People of J&K are being deprived of basic rights. The unrelated bureaucracy has hampered the advancement of development motioned by the successive NC-led governments from time to time,” he said.
Meanwhile, NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said that the party was committed to the dignified and permanent return of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits to Kashmir.
“The forced displacement of our Kashmiri Pandit brethren in the early 1990s is a blot in the history of Kashmir,” Dar said and emphasised ensuring communal harmony saying it had been a centerpiece of Kashmir's social and cultural life.