Good governance claims have fallen flat : NC

“The development deficit festering in Jammu and Kashmir ever since BJP came to power continues to affect each and every section of the economy, the administration. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are being deprived of basic rights.The unrelated bureaucracy has hampered the advancement of development motioned by the successive NC led governments from time to time. There is no escape from accepting the truth that deliberately, under a thoughtful strategy, the development of Jammu and Kashmir, the aspirations and dreams of people, are being suppressed and left unattended to by the incumbent ruling dispensation at New Delhi,” he said.