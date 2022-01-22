Good Governance in J&K confined to papers only: NC

Srinagar, Jan 22: National Conference (NC) Saturday termed the release of ‘Good Governance Index’ for 20 J&K districts as part of governments’ efforts to hide its failures on creation of employment opportunities and bridging development deficit in Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of NC issued here quoted the NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar as saying that ‘good governance’ in J&K was confined to papers only and the ground situation belies all the claims of administration.
“All that is being claimed by the government in terms of transforming the region in terms of development, infrastructure augmentation, and employment generation is nowhere to be seen by the people of Jammu and Kashmir to this day,” he said.
Pointing to the “extensive window dressing” by the J&K administration to hide its “failures”, Dar said people were suffering on different counts ranging from inflation, development deficit, rising unemployment, and administrative inertia.