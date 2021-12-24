Good Governance Week | Awareness prog regarding drug de-addiction held

Bandipora, Dec 24: Under the “Good Governance Week” celebrations, the District Social Welfare Office Bandipora, ICDS and Mahila Shakti Kendra today organized a daylong awareness campaign about drug De-addiction at the Mini Secretariat, here.
The programme was attended by supervisors, helpers and officers from various departments.
While inaugurating the session, the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Zahoor Ahmad Mir pressed on the dire need of awareness among masses about the growing menace. He said the need of an hour is to be careful with our own children and spread the message learnt here to the community to save the next generation from drowning.
He said the ‘Good Governance week’ will help in highlighting citizen centric governance and improving service delivery. He said the weeklong celebrations provide us an opportunity to discuss public issues and redress public grievances besides improving service delivery mechanisms so that people are benefited at grass root level.