Good Governance Week | Awareness programmes held at Kulgam

Kulgam, Dec 24: On the 5th day of ‘Good Governance Week’ being organised under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ with the theme ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’, many activities were held throughout the day by various departments in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Rural Development Department (RDD) organised a day-long awareness programme-cum-workshop for PRIs to aware them of the importance of cleanliness and sanitation at the mini-secretariat here.Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat inaugurated the programme.
Speaking on the occasion, Bhat said that Swachta Mission aimed at achieving sanitation coverage and putting the focus on cleanliness.He said that the district had achieved the ODF mission and now the administration was working on the ODF plus programme which was envisaged for solid waste management in villages along with the collection and transportation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes.