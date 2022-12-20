Good Governance Week celebration  thrown open in  Pulwama

Pulwama, Dec 20: In connection with the celebration of ‘Good Governance Week’ being observed today across the district titled ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ under the theme ‘Sarkar Har Shehri Kay Dwar’ to ensure prompt and efficient public grievances disposal and improved service delivery to people, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary today visited village Payer and inaugurated the programme.