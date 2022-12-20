Good Governance Week celebration  thrown open in  Pulwama

Pulwama, Dec 20: In connection with the celebration of ‘Good Governance Week’ being observed today across the district titled ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ under the theme ‘Sarkar Har Shehri Kay Dwar’ to ensure prompt and efficient public grievances disposal and improved service delivery to people, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary today visited village Payer and inaugurated the programme.
ADDC Pulwama Dr Sheikh Abdul Aziz, General Manager DIC, Tehsildar Pulwama, Officers of Education, Rural Development Department, Agriculture, Horticulture other concerned functionaries besides beneficiaries at large were present at the inaugural programme.
At the outset, the DC inspected stalls that were installed by various departments to sensitize people with regard to the service and schemes being provided by the government.
On the occasion, the DC handed over Golden Cards among various beneficiaries under PMJAY-Sehat.