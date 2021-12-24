Good Governance Week | Director RDD Kashmir reviews progress of 14th FCA, GPDP, Panchayat awards
Srinagar, Dec 24: Director Rural Development Kashmir, Tariq Ahmad Zargar Friday reviewed the progress of the 14th FCA, Peoples Plan Campaign (GPDP), and Panchayat awards under the Bharat Net Service under ‘Good Governance’ initiative as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting was informed that 40,218 activities were taken up under 14th FCA against which 26,487 were completed while an amount of Rs 4.83 crore was also spent.
Zargar stressed upon the officers to ensure timely completion of works along with geo-tagging of assets in a time-bound manner.
He directed that District Panchayat Officers to personally monitor the progress under the Peoples Plan Campaign (GPDP), freezing of nominations for panchayat awards, and ensure block and district level verification to be completed by December 26 and 28, 2021.