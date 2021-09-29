Good research methodology important: VC CUK

Ganderbal, Sept 29: Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Vice Chancellor, Prof Mehrajuddin Mir Wednesday described research as the backbone of the higher educational institutions and adopting of good research methodology an important component of the quality research.
A statement of CUK issued here said that after inaugurating the two-week long ‘Research Methodology Workshop’ at varsity’s green campus, Mir said, “The universities across the world are not known by infrastructure or the number of programmes they offer, but by the quality of research they produce every year.”