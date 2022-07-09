Governing body of SKIMS Soura re-constituted

Srinagar, Jul 9: The Jammu and Kashmir government has reconstituted Governing body of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura Srinagar headed by Lieutenant Governor.
An order has been issued to this effect according to which sanction has been given to re-constitution of the governing body of SKIMS Soura, news agency KNO reported.
As per order, Lieutenant Governor will be the chairman of the committee, while other members of the body include Advisor(s) to the Lieutenant Governor J&K; Chief Secretary J&K; Secretary Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India; Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology Government of India; Director, AIIMS New Delhi (or one of his Deans in the absence of Director, AIIMS); Principal, Government Medical College Srinagar; Principal, Government Medical College Jammu and Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina as its members.
Director SKIMS and ex-officio Secretary to Government will be its member secretary and Administrative Secretaries of Finance; General Administration Department; H&ME Department and Planning, Development & Monitoring Department will be the Advisors in the Governing body. Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor and Dean Medical Faculty SKIMS, Soura will be the special invitees of the body.