Governing body of SKIMS Soura re-constituted

As per order, Lieutenant Governor will be the chairman of the committee, while other members of the body include Advisor(s) to the Lieutenant Governor J&K; Chief Secretary J&K; Secretary Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India; Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology Government of India; Director, AIIMS New Delhi (or one of his Deans in the absence of Director, AIIMS); Principal, Government Medical College Srinagar; Principal, Government Medical College Jammu and Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina as its members.