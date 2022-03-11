Government allows private schools to hike transport fees by 12%

Srinagar, Mar 11: The government has allowed the private schools in J&K to hike the transport fee of the students availing transport facilities of their respective schools by 12 percent.
The order in this regard has been issued by the Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) of the private schools.
However, the order said that the hike in the transport fee would be made to the amount charged from the students in October 2019.
“The management of the private schools shall make an increase of 12 percent in transport fee which was being paid by the students availing transport facility in October 2019 in winter zone and February 2020 in summer zone,” the order said.
The development comes days after the Private Schools Association J&K (PSAJK) issued transport rate cards to the students for the current academic session.
“This hike in the transport fee will be operative from the date of reopening of schools vide orders supra,” the FFRC order said.
The issue of collecting transport fees from the students by the private schools was lingering for the last two years as the government ordered private schools to only collect monthly tuition fees from the students.
The government had said that the decision for charging transport fees from students by private schools would be announced later.
However, the government was indecisive over the issue for the last two years.
Meanwhile, the FFRC allowed a 12 percent hike in transport fees by private schools days after the schools reopened for routine schooling.
“Various complaints were received and are being received by the committee alleging that the private schools have made huge increases in transport fee,” the FFRC order reads.
The FFRC said complaints were pouring in against the private schools for demanding payment of advance transport fee either for full session or 50 percent of the total fees.
“The schools also seek an undertaking from the parents regarding advance payment of fee,” the FFRC order said.
In wake of the complaints against the private schools, the committee in a meeting has resolved that the school managements would make a 12 percent hike on transport fee.
“This will be a temporary measure till such time final decision is taken and final orders issued,” the order reads.
The committee has also ordered the private schools not to seek an undertaking from parents or students for advance tuition fees and transport fees.
“The practice is illegal and will not be allowed. No school should seek any type of undertaking from the parents or students for advance payment of tuition fee, transport fee, or any other fee,” the order reads.
The FFRC in its order has given liberty to the parents to pay the fee monthly or quarterly.
“The charging of transport fee during COVID-19 shall be governed by the Circular No 01-Edu of 2020 dated May 14, 2020, read with Circular No 05-JK (Edu) of 2022 dated March 8, 2022, and Order No 28 FFRC of 2020 dated December 7, 2020,” the order reads.