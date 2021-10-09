Government approves creation of posts in Health Department

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the hospital had been created under the centrally-sponsored scheme ‘Capacity Building for Developing Trauma Care Facilities on the National Highway’ with an aim to strengthen the trauma services in the existing healthcare institutions along the national highways.

He said that the objective was to bring down preventable deaths due to road accidents by developing a trauma care network in which no trauma victim has to be transported for more than 50 km.

The spokesman said that the trauma hospital would now engage 24 additional consultant surgeons, physicians, anesthetists, ortho-surgeons, radiologists, and medical officers, besides sufficient paramedical staff and technicians for ensuring round-the-clock critical care to the patients from south Kashmir and reduce accident-related casualties due to complex injuries.

He said that the Administrative Council also approved creation of one post of professor in the Department of Blood Bank in Government Medical College, Srinagar.

The spokesman said that this would address the gaps pointed out by the National Medical Commission and also to fulfill the norms for starting DNB courses in the college.

Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan and Rajeev RaiBhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar attended the meeting.