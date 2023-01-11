Government designates six courts for trial of UAPA offences in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 11: Jammu and Kashmir Government has designated six courts of trial for offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)-1967 in the Kashmir Valley.

Quoting a notification, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the government has notified six courts for trial of offences under the UAPA in 10 districts of Kashmir.

The notification has been issued under the powers vested with the Union Territory administration under the National Investigation Act-2008.