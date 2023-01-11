Government designates six courts for trial of UAPA offences in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 11: Jammu and Kashmir Government has designated six courts of trial for offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)-1967 in the Kashmir Valley.
Quoting a notification, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the government has notified six courts for trial of offences under the UAPA in 10 districts of Kashmir.
The notification has been issued under the powers vested with the Union Territory administration under the National Investigation Act-2008.
Earlier there were only three designated courts for trial of offences under the UAPA- 1967 in the Valley.
As per the notification, the additional sessions judge (TADA/POTA) Srinagar has been notified for districts of Srinagar and Ganderbal, additional district and sessions judge, Anantnag for district Anantnag, additional district and sessions judge, Baramulla for district Baramulla, additional district and sessions judge, Pulwama for districts Pulwama and Budgam, additional district and sessions judge (fast track court) Kulgam for districts Kulgam and Shopian and additional dstrict and sessions judge, Bandipora for districts Bandipora and Kupwara.