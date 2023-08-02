Government employee attached for ‘obnoxious’ social media post in Bandipora

Srinagar, Aug 02: A Data Entry Operator at the zonal education office, Sumbal has been attached to Tehsildar's office in Bandipora with immediate effect. The action comes after a report from field agencies regarding an alleged offensive social media post made by the official, potentially impacting communal harmony.

Quoting officials, GNS reported that the post in-question is said to be in violation of Article 19(2) of the Indian Constitution, and the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules 1971.

Meanwhile, a committee, headed by the Tehsildar Sumbal, has been formed to investigate the matter and asked to submit its recommendations within a week.

Moreover, the attachment & subsequent inquiry order issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate, Sumbal, Aamir Choudhary, vide no. SDM/S/2023-24/864-69, a copy of which lies with GNS reads,“Consequent upon the report from the field agencies regarding obnoxious social media post allegedly by one Mohammad Saleem Bhat Data Entry Operator, Zonal Education Office Sumbal having detrimental effect on prevalent brotherhood and peaceful situation at present which could result in animosity between sections of society.”

“That such unpleasant social media posts are in contravention to Article 19 (2) of Constitution of India which deals with the Freedom of Speech and also imposes reasonable restrictions as well.”

“Moreover, it is violative of Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules 1971 which clearly lists out the activities that are not to be carried out by the employees and are violation of the Conduct Rules and can be punished under Rule 30 of the Jammu And Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules 1956 and the Rule 30 states punishments namely: i) Censure ii) fine not exceeding one month's pay; iii) withholding of increments and/or promotion; iv) reduction to a lower post and/or a lower time-scale and/or to a lower stage in time-scale v) recovery from pay of the whole or part of any pecuniary loss caused to vi) Government by negligence or breach of orders; vii) Premature retirement on proportionate pension other than that viii) Specified in rule 226 (2) of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations,” the order read.