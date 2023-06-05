Government employee found dead under mysterious circumstances in Qazigund

Quoting the official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the man identified as Mohammad Younous Khan son Mohammad Hussain of Nagrass was found dead on roadside in his village.

He said a police team was rushed to the spot and his body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

"The deceased was an employee in Animal Husbandry department," the official said, adding that cause of death is being ascertained.