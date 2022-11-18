Government mishandling issue: AAP

Srinagar, Nov 18: Aam aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday took a dig at government for mishandling the issue of protest by PM package KP employees
In a statement, state senior spokesperson Jagdeep Singh said that Government is pressurising employees to resume duties through dictatorial mode thus putting them in a situation of panic.
