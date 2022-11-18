Kashmir

Government mishandling issue: AAP

GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Nov 18:  Aam aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday took  a dig at government for mishandling the issue of protest by PM package KP employees

In a statement,  state senior spokesperson Jagdeep Singh said that Government is pressurising employees to resume duties through dictatorial mode thus putting them in a situation of panic.

In a press statement, Aam Aadmi Party's state senior spokesperson Jagdeep Singh said that ongoing dharna of employees of special package as well as reserved category employees is a sensitive issue to deal it as it is concerning employees who are backbone of system and putting forth their genuine demand.

