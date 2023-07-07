Government notifies 21 more crafts from Kashmir as ‘Notified Handicrafts’

Notification of these crafts was a long pending demand of the artisans associated with these crafts and shall enable the artisans to gain a sense of pride and identity.

It shall also enable the department to register the artisans in the erstwhile left out crafts which shall in turn ensure preservation and protection of these traditional skills from being lost over time. By registering these artisans their knowledge and expertise shall be documented, ensuring their techniques and craftsmanship are safeguarded for future generations.

Besides, the artisans shall gain access to various government support programs which will help in increasing the number of genuine artisan community and such a measure will extend the benefits of the government schemes to the hitherto unrecognized artisan segments of the society by which they can avail the Artisan/Weavers Credit scheme, Karkhandar scheme, Assistance under the Cooperative Act, MUDRA Scheme and educational benefits for their kin's.

The artisans shall be brought at par with other registered artisans to open up avenues for artisans to showcase and market their products to a wider audience by participation in exhibitions, trade fairs, and cultural events hosted by the department where they can promote and sell their crafts.