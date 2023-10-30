Government orders staff rationalisation, detachment of staff attached by HoDs

Srinagar, Oct 30: In a bid to improve patient care and streamline its operations, the Health and Medical Education Department has ordered the rationalisation of staff and the detachment of all staff attached by Heads of Departments (HoDs) at their level.
The department was asked to take these steps during the previous and today’s ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’.
The order further directs the Director of Health Services, Jammu, and Director of Health Services, Kashmir, to detach all the staff attached by the HODs at their level and also implement the transfers and postings orders issued by the Administrative Department to rationalise the staff in the interest of patient care.
“Furnish a compliance report and also furnish the list of employees who have not complied with instructions and orders issued from time to time by November 1, 2023, before noon for initiating disciplinary proceedings against them as warranted under rules, without further notice,” reads an official order.
Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) spokesman Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that as per the government directions, this order would be implemented in different health institutions of Kashmir.