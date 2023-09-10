Government school in Kangan functions from tin shed

Government high school Hayan in Kangan sub division of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district here is functioning from a dilapidated building and a temporary tin shed due to which both the students and staff face inconvenience and the conditions are adversely affecting the education of students here. According to the locals, the school was previously functioning from a building which is also in a dilapidated condition, however in 2012 it was upgraded to High School level and since then the department has failed to upgrade its infrastructure and construct a permanent school building. They said the department constructed a temporary tin shed to accommodate students. They further said that even the land for the building was provided by a local resident, however the building couldn’t be constructed as the irrigation and flood control department denied permission for the same, as according to them, it was close to river Sindh. However, the locals questioned why the school building was denied permission when so many structures have come up along Sindh. Official sources said that there are about 200 students (both boys and girls) studying in the government high school Hayan and all of them are mostly from poor families who can’t afford to admit their wards in other schools, adding that the lack of accommodation and other requisite facilities are affecting the education of the students.

The students said they were facing difficulties in attending classes in the tin shed and lack of other basic facilities has affected their studies. “On rainy days, our problems aggravate as rainwater enters the tin shed we study in. The authorities have ignored us” students told Greater Kashmir.