Government schools to organise ‘Run for Unity’ to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Srinagar, Oct 29: In a significant move, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has directed all government schools across the nation to organise a "Run for Unity" event on October 31, in commemoration of Rashtriya Ekta Divas (National Unity Day), dedicated to celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the "visionary behind India's national integration."
An official communication, addressed to all Chief Education Officers (CEOs), has been issued by the project director of J&K Samagra Shiksha, emphasizing the Ministry's directive to hold the "Run for Unity" event in each government school, ideally before the morning assembly on 31 October, 2023.
In addition to the run, schools have been instructed to conduct a pledge-taking ceremony to mark this significant occasion. Furthermore, schools are encouraged to arrange other relevant activities. CEOs have been advised to collaborate with the local offices of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department and the MY-BHARAT platform to ensure the success of the event.
"As such, it is requested that the necessary instructions may kindly be issued to all the heads of institutions to organize the above-mentioned activities on October 31 of 2023 in their schools to celebrate National Unity Day," the official document reads.
To monitor the participation of schools, district nodal officers appointed by the respective offices will be tasked with consolidating and providing data for each district on October 31, 2023, to be subsequently submitted to the Ministry of Education, as per the Ministry's request.
In a separate communication, the Secretary of the Department of Education, Government of India, informed the Principal Secretary of J&K's School Education Department that October 31 is observed nationwide as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) to honor the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the champion of India's national integration.
"This day serves as a special occasion to reiterate our commitment to preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity, and security of our nation," the communication reds.
The official communication from the Department of Education emphasizes that Run for Unity may be organized in each and every school, preferably before the assembly on October 31 of 2023.
It has been decided to initiate a pledge-taking ceremony to mark the occasion and necessary actions be taken to ensure the successful celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day, 2023).
The Ministry of Education has also urged the Education Department to provide a plan of action, including details of where the Unity Run events will be held, by October 28, 2023.
"Following the event, an action report, which includes the number of participating schools, students, and the pledge-taking ceremony, as well as the number of schools sharing event photographs on social media, is to be submitted," the official document reads.