Government schools to organise ‘Run for Unity’ to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

"This day serves as a special occasion to reiterate our commitment to preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity, and security of our nation," the communication reds.

The official communication from the Department of Education emphasizes that Run for Unity may be organized in each and every school, preferably before the assembly on October 31 of 2023.

It has been decided to initiate a pledge-taking ceremony to mark the occasion and necessary actions be taken to ensure the successful celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day, 2023).

The Ministry of Education has also urged the Education Department to provide a plan of action, including details of where the Unity Run events will be held, by October 28, 2023.

"Following the event, an action report, which includes the number of participating schools, students, and the pledge-taking ceremony, as well as the number of schools sharing event photographs on social media, is to be submitted," the official document reads.