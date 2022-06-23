Government to close private schools operating on state land in Budgam

Srinagar: The district education authorities in central Kashmir’s Budgam district have directed all the private educational institutions operating on state land to close schools of the enrolled children with immediate effect.

The schools have been asked to issue the school-leaving certificates in favour of their respective students so that they would be accommodated in the nearby government schools “subject to the consent of their parents in this regard”.

The move comes barely two months after the J&K government amended the rules under the Education Act 2002 to provide for fresh guidelines relating to the use of land and building structures by private schools in Jammu and Kashmir.