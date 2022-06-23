Government to close private schools operating on state land in Budgam

Srinagar: The district education authorities in central Kashmir’s Budgam district have directed all the private educational institutions operating on state land to close schools of the enrolled children with immediate effect.
The schools have been asked to issue the school-leaving certificates in favour of their respective students so that they would be accommodated in the nearby government schools “subject to the consent of their parents in this regard”.
The move comes barely two months after the J&K government amended the rules under the Education Act 2002 to provide for fresh guidelines relating to the use of land and building structures by private schools in Jammu and Kashmir.
The new rules are aimed at tightening the noose against the private schools established in owned or rented buildings across J&K.
The amendments were made by the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) in the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Rules, 2010 in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 29 of the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Act, 2002.
As per the amendments in the rules, in Rule 4, after sub-rule (2A), sub-rule 2(B) was added wherein it would be made mandatory that the application should be accompanied by no-objection certification regarding land use issued by the J&K Revenue Department besides the documents relating to possession of the land required for building and playground.
“In the backdrop of the directions of the higher authorities in pursuance to SO 177 dated April 15 of 2022, all the heads of such private schools of the district operating on state and Kacharai land are hereby directed to close the schooling of the enrolled children with immediate effect,” reads a notice issued by the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Budgam.
“The matter is urgent and there is no scope of any kind of laxity,” it reads.
Deputy Commissioner Kupwara earlier in an official communication asked the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kupwara to identify the private schools established on the State land or Kacharai land.
The district administration of Kupwara had observed that some private educational institutions were existing either on State land or Kacharai land which needed to be identified for further necessary action under the rules.
“Now before proceeding further into the matter, you are requested to furnish the details along with requisite documents to this office within two days,” the official communication reads.
“Failing which all the recommendation letters which have been made to Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) for registration or extension will be withdrawn without further delay,” it reads.
However, in the case of the rented buildings, the schools have been asked to furnish the rent deed duly signed by the competent authority.
“Similarly, if the building is owned by the co-coordinator, then provide the legitimate documents of the building possessed,” the document reads.