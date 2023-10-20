Government will re-establish Kashmir as paradise on earth: Union MoS Nityanad Rai

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that visiting Ganderbal district and laying foundation stones for development works besides inaugurating projects worth Rs 19 crore here at Manasbal Park during an event organised to celebrate the development achievements in the district, Rai said, “Efforts are underway to re-establish Kashmir as paradise on earth under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who is always committed to ensuring tourism development of J&K. In this regard, the government is ensuring all support to facilitate safety and state-of-the-art facilities to the tourists.”

He said that the purpose of his visiting Ganderbal was to assess the development scenario in the district.