Government will re-establish Kashmir as paradise on earth: Union MoS Nityanad Rai

Ganderbal, Oct 20: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanad Rai Friday said that the government would re-establish Kashmir as paradise on earth.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that visiting Ganderbal district and laying foundation stones for development works besides inaugurating projects worth Rs 19 crore here at Manasbal Park during an event organised to celebrate the development achievements in the district, Rai said, “Efforts are underway to re-establish Kashmir as paradise on earth under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who is always committed to ensuring tourism development of J&K. In this regard, the government is ensuring all support to facilitate safety and state-of-the-art facilities to the tourists.”
He said that the purpose of his visiting Ganderbal was to assess the development scenario in the district.
“To ensure more employment avenues in J&K, the government has launched several schemes in agriculture and allied sectors due to which productivity of agriculture and horticulture has increased manifold,” Rai said.
He commended the district administration for facilitating the local youth to start self-employment ventures and making over 50 percent of Panchayats Nasha Mukt.
Rai appreciated the administration for organising a mega job fair in which over 7800 local youth participated among which 1180 were selected for various posts.
At Manasbal Park, he visited several stalls installed by different departments besides inspecting the ongoing mega job fair organised by the Employment and Counseling Centre Ganderbal.
The fair was a significant effort towards creating employment opportunities under the umbrella of the ‘Berozgar Mukt Ganderbal’ initiative.
Rai laid the foundation stone for several projects worth Rs 5.39 crore including the development of Dignibal Police Colony Road, the upgradation of Gujar Pati and Gori Mohalla Link roads at Malshahibagh, and the upgradation and development of Shuhuma internal links.
He also inaugurated various other vital projects costing an amount of Rs 13.76 crore which included Water Supply Scheme Gojer Pati Telali Basti Wussan, Water Supply Scheme Shuhama (New), New Water Supply Scheme Police Colony Dignibal, Water Supply Scheme Tulmulla Dangerpora, and reconstruction of Swajaldhara Schemes.
Rai also presented a cheque amounting to Rs 16.89 lakh to the people of Ganderbal as Livelihood and Nutritional Support under PMMSY.
During his inspection of departmental stalls, he handed over sanction letters to the beneficiaries under PMEGP, Golden Cards, UDID Cards, and Abha Cards.
Rai also handed over appreciation certificates to several people who have done commendable work in Solid Waste Management and also to Pani Samiti members.
Inspecting the Animal Husbandry stall, he was informed that 100 percent vaccination had been achieved for Foot and Mouth Disease and Lumpy Skin Disease and that 164 employment opportunities had been generated through various governmental schemes during 2022-23.
Later, Rai witnessed a cultural show presented by the students of various schools of the district.
Earlier, he inaugurated a Cupping Therapy Unit at the District Disability Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC), Wayil Ganderbal.
Rai was informed that the new cupping therapy unit was a valuable addition to the services offered by the DDRC.
The cupping therapy unit at the DDRC Ganderbal would provide free treatment to people with disabilities.
Rai also reviewed the functioning of various departments including the artificial limb unit and took stock of services being rendered to people with disabilities.
He was briefed about the mandate and functioning of the Sakhi Club.
Sakhi Club is a women’s empowerment club that provides a platform for women to learn about their rights and access various government services.
Rai also witnessed a live demonstration of self-defence activity in case a woman was harassed or molested in a public place.
District Development Council (DDC) Ganderbal Chairperson, Nuzhat Ishfaq and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir were also present on the occasion.