Governor HP honours Aryans J&K students on 10th convocation

Srinagar, Mar 5: Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh today held its 10th Convocation in Aryans Campus.
According to a press note, Governor, Himachal Pradesh, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was the Chief Guest while Dr M P Poonia, Vice Chairman, All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi Dr Buta Singh, Vice Chancellor, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU), Bathinda and Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, J&K was the Guest of Honour. Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the function. The students from various programs including Engineering, Law, Management, B Ed, Agriculture, BBA, BCA etc were conferred degrees. The convocation ceremony started with the lamp lighting ceremony followed by a welcome prayer.
Governor, HP in his convocation address while congratulating the students said that degree holders have to decide for themselves whether they want to become a job creator or a job provider. The process of learning in life does not end, but from today is the beginning of new education and achieving new goals”, said Arlekar. He exhorted the students to develop the ability to lead the society and move ahead by examining the opportunity.
Vice Chairman, AICTE said that it is not merely convocation but a new beginning for another challenging life. Students of today are the Founders of tomorrow’s nation. “We need to bring down the strong boundaries that we have put on the students to help them grow in their desired field. Students should also have right kind of attitude to grow and have success in life, they should be open to learning, be creative and think about societal problems”, he added.
VC, MRSPTU said that Aryans is among those Colleges which is doing a good job in the overall development of its students. He congratulated the management of Aryans which was started with just 100 students and 1 College and now is imparting quality education to over 4000 students in 8 Colleges including Engineering, Law, Management, Nursing, Pharmacy, Degree, Education, Paramedical etc. He advised the graduates and postgraduates to register themselves at their employment exchange offices at their respective districts so that they can be contacted for the various job openings in their state as well as across the Country.