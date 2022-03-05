Governor HP honours Aryans J&K students on 10th convocation

VC, MRSPTU said that Aryans is among those Colleges which is doing a good job in the overall development of its students. He congratulated the management of Aryans which was started with just 100 students and 1 College and now is imparting quality education to over 4000 students in 8 Colleges including Engineering, Law, Management, Nursing, Pharmacy, Degree, Education, Paramedical etc. He advised the graduates and postgraduates to register themselves at their employment exchange offices at their respective districts so that they can be contacted for the various job openings in their state as well as across the Country.