Govt a failure on every front, believes in only diktats: Sagar

In a statement he said,. “The self-claimed successes of the undemocratic government at the helm of affairs in J&K are debatable. Democracy has become an inconvenience to this government, it prefers to rule by ordinances, diktats. Extremely inept handling of unemployment, drug addiction, and administrative inertia deserves a study unto itself. The inaction of the government on easing the burden of aggravated contractual, and daily rated employees also holds a pre-eminent position among the failures of this government,” he said.

This government deserves the credit of having alienated the Kashmiri people from the rest of India through poorly thought out policies, Sagar said. “The rule of law, accountability and democracy have long since collapsed. Unrelenting pressure on journalists and employees have become the norm of the day. The Government is only busy in pomp and show. Administration has turned its back on the increasing woes of our people, who continue to suffer for the want of basic utility services. Power black outs, water shortage, curtailment of the ration and unabated hike in tariffs, and tolls are tormenting our people all at the same time. Locals have no say in the power corridors. Health and education departments, public recruitment system and distribution systems have come to a standstill,” he said.