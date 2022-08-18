Govt accommodation | HC quashes eviction notice against NC leader Rahim Rather

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday quashed a notice by which the former Finance Minister and senior National Conference leader Abdul Rahim Rather was asked to vacate the government accommodation.

The Estates Department had issued the notice to Rather on April 6, 2016 following which he moved the High Court to challenge it.

A division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary observed that the notice was not given effect as the same was kept in abeyance under the orders of the Court. Pending decision in the plea, the division bench observed that the government had constituted a Committee vide an order on 31 March 2016 under the Chairmanship of ADGP (Security) and its members included DC Srinagar/Jammu, Director Estates, J&K (member Secretary) and SSP (Security) Srinagar/Jammu.