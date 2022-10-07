Kashmir

Govt accords sanction to uniform academic calendar in J&K schools; exams in March-April session

"It is further ordered that new admissions shall commence from the month of March of the calendar year."
Representative Image
Representative ImageMubashir Khan/GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Oct 7: Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday accorded sanction to implementation of unform academic calendar in the union territory.

"In continuation to Government Order No. 2074-JK(Edu) of 2022 dated 31.08.2022, sanction is hereby accorded to the implementation of Uniform Academic Calendar including conduct of annual examinations in March-April session for classes up to 9th standard in all the Government and Government recognized Private Schools of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," read a government order.

"It is further ordered that new admissions shall commence from the month of March of the calendar year."

School Education
Uniform Academic Calendar

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com