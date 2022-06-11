Govt announces Rs 5 lakh insurance cover for horses, ponies for Amarnath Yatra services

Srinagar: Increase registration of labourers and ponies to achieve the target before June 14th, directed Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole to officers of Labour and Animal Husbandry Departments in a meeting here.

The Div Com directed officers of the Labour Department to register 16,000 labourers to achieve the target of 35000 labourers to provide services during the yatra period.

Similarly, he also asked the Animal Husbandry Department to register an additional 5000 ponies to provide services for Shri Amarnathji Yatra.