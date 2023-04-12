Govt appoints former DG planning, retired judge as J&K PSC members

Srinagar, Apr 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday appointed Tariq Ahmad Khan, former director general, Planning department and Sanjeev Gupta, district and sessions judge (retired) as members of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission.
A gold medalist from Kashmir University, Khan did his post-graduation in Commerce and MPhil in Management Accounting . He joined Planning & Statistics Service in 1993 and superannuated in April 2022.
Khan, who has an impeccable service record, held key postings in different debarments and played a significant role in infrastructure development in Jammu & Kashmir.
In his illustrious career of 36 years, he worked in various capacities in the Health and Medical Education Department, Planning Development & Monitoring Department, Public Works Department, Power Dev Development and Finance Department.
In 2020, Jammu & Kashmir government conferred him with the UT award for meritorious public services.