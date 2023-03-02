Govt appoints Prof Masood Tanvir as Principal GMC, Srinagar

In an order by health and medical education department on Thursday, the HoD general medicine was appointed as the principal.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Dr. Masood Tanvir Bhat, Professor & HoD Medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar as Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar, w.e.f. 03.11.2022 in Pay Level-15 (Rs. 182200-224100), " the order said.

He was already the incharge principal of the GMC.