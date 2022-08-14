Kashmir

Govt approves renaming Information Dept auditorium after late Pandit Bhajan Sopori

Information Department has been asked to take immediate necessary steps in this regard.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Aug 14: The J&K administration on Sunday approved the renaming of the Auditorium Hall of Information Department at Polo View Srinagar in memory of Santoor maestro, Late Pandit Bhajan Sopori. by order of government of jammu and kashmir.

Sanction is hereby accorded to the naming of Auditorium Hall,

Information Department, Polo ground, Srinagar in the memory of Late

Pandit Bhajan Sopori.

It is further ordered that the Information Department shall take

immediate necessary steps including amending their records for effecting

the change and ensure appropriate event is held in connection with the

naming of above mentioned Auditorium.

A government order said.

