Govt orders SIT probe into 'illegal lease' of temple properties in Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 07: Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team into the alleged illegal lease of temple properties in Kashmir valley asking Deputy Commissioners (DC) to furnish an updated inventory within a week's time.
The office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has written a letter to all the ten DCs of Kashmir on Wednesday citing a 'SIT probe into illegal lease of temple properties in valley and nexus in temple properties being used illegally'.
Quoting the directions of Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, the letter has asked DCs to ascertain if there are any such instances in their districts.
“I am hereby directed to enclose herewith copy of communication along with its enclosures bearing O.M no. GAD-RMC/256/2022-LGRMC-GAD dated 20-05-2022 received from Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat References Monitoring Cell, Jammu & Kashmir with the request to ascertain any such instances in your district and take appropriate necessary action under rules with intimation to this office,” it said.
Besides, the DCs have been asked to furnish the updated inventory of Religious Minority Properties (Temple, Gurudwara, Others) within week’s time positively.