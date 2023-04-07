Govt orders SIT probe into 'illegal lease' of temple properties in Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 07: Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team into the alleged illegal lease of temple properties in Kashmir valley asking Deputy Commissioners (DC) to furnish an updated inventory within a week's time.

The office of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has written a letter to all the ten DCs of Kashmir on Wednesday citing a 'SIT probe into illegal lease of temple properties in valley and nexus in temple properties being used illegally'.

Quoting the directions of Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, the letter has asked DCs to ascertain if there are any such instances in their districts.