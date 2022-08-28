Kashmir

Govt cancels FAA, JE Civil recruitment process

A govt spokesman said that a CBI probe has been recommended into the selection process.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Aug 28: J&K government on Sunday cancelled the Finance Accounts Assistant and JE Civil recruitments despite relentless protests by the aspirants.

A spokesman said that a CBI probe has been recommended into the selection process.

“JKSSB FAAs & JE Civil recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe recommended into selection process. Govt assures all aspirants that culprits will not be spared & there won't be any compromise on merit. Fresh recruitment process for FAAs and JE Civil will start soon,” said a government spokesman.

