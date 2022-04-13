Govt change in Pakistan won’t impact LoC situation, says army commander

He was responding to a question over the election of Shehbaz Sharif as new Prime Minister of Pakistan following Imran Khan’s ouster in a no-confidence motion.

The army commander said there were chances that the militants might try to sneak in as snow has started melting on the mountains and passes are becoming open. “Number of militants at the launch pads across LoC is based on the assessment. Our inputs suggest that there is just a slight variation if we compare the figures with 2020 and 2021, but the figure is not alarming,” he said.