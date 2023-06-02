Govt committed to make J&K hub of medical, wellness tourism: LG Sinha

Addressing the gathering of health professionals and practitioners of ISM from across the country, he said that the deliberations during this important meeting would build a solid framework for exchange of ideas to promote ISM and implementation of two important components of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission – Healthcare Professional Registry and Healthcare Facility Registry in J&K.

“J&K has been a major center of the ISM since ancient times and according to Kalhana's Rajtarangini, a well developed Ayurveda hospital was functional those days. Kalhana wrote that J&K had flourishing Ayurvedic drug manufacturing units and Ayurvedic pharmacies,” Sinha said. “With such a rich legacy, we are committed to investment and innovation in AYUSH and to strengthen the traditional system of medicines. It has tremendous growth potential and J&K bestowed with nature's bounty and rich medicinal plants will promote startups and business units in AYUSH.”

He said that the world had recognised ISM as the oldest, effective, and scientific health system for prevention and cure.