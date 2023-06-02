Govt committed to make J&K hub of medical, wellness tourism: LG Sinha

Srinagar, June 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that the government was committed to make Jammu and Kashmir a hub of medical and wellness tourism.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a consultative meeting on ‘Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission - Heal in India, Heal by India’ organised by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (ISM), Ministry of AYUSH, at the University of Kashmir (KU), the LG reiterated the commitment of the J&K government to making J&K a hub of medical and wellness tourism and to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ‘Heal in India’ and ‘Heal by India’.
Addressing the gathering of health professionals and practitioners of ISM from across the country, he said that the deliberations during this important meeting would build a solid framework for exchange of ideas to promote ISM and implementation of two important components of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission – Healthcare Professional Registry and Healthcare Facility Registry in J&K.
“J&K has been a major center of the ISM since ancient times and according to Kalhana's Rajtarangini, a well developed Ayurveda hospital was functional those days. Kalhana wrote that J&K had flourishing Ayurvedic drug manufacturing units and Ayurvedic pharmacies,” Sinha said. “With such a rich legacy, we are committed to investment and innovation in AYUSH and to strengthen the traditional system of medicines. It has tremendous growth potential and J&K bestowed with nature's bounty and rich medicinal plants will promote startups and business units in AYUSH.”
He said that the world had recognised ISM as the oldest, effective, and scientific health system for prevention and cure.
“Now the time has come to connect the new generation with this heritage and rich legacy to fulfill the vision of ‘One Earth, One Health,’” the LG said.
He shared the efforts to strengthen the basic health infrastructure, promote medical tourism in J&K and provide the people with access to world class, affordable, and quality healthcare services.
“Under the guidance of PM Modi, the Ministry of AYUSH and J&K administration are working together with the vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’ to serve the global community through integrated and ancient Indian System of medicine,” Sinha said. “J&K is fully prepared to become an important centre of AYUSH and ‘Heal in India’ campaign, which will not only promote medical tourism in J&K, but also create immense business and employment opportunities in the healthcare sector.”
He also highlighted several milestones achieved in the AYUSH sector of J&K.
“Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital at Akhnoor, Unani Medical College and Hospital at Ganderbal and upgradation of 442 AYUSH dispensaries have been done for the well-being of the people. Five 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospitals in districts of Kulgam, Kathua, Kupwara, Kishtwar, and Samba have been approved by the Ministry of AYUSH under National AYUSH Mission to strengthen AYUSH secondary healthcare in J&K,” the LG said.
He said that to promote medical tourism in J&K, six specialised AYUSH wellness centres at famous tourist places Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Patnitop, Katra and Golf Course Jammu and Srinagar have been approved of which three centres had been made operational.
“India is home to the world's oldest medical systems. It is not limited to treatment only. It is a science of understanding life and wellbeing in a holistic manner. Through Yoga and Ayush centres, it is our endeavour to spread the vision and benefits of Ayurveda among all sections of the society,” Sinha said.
He also shared valuable suggestions for integrating local health traditions with the mainstream of Ayurveda by promoting people's science preserved for centuries and transcribing the rich and diverse Indian medicine knowledge in simple language for the new generation.
The LG said that it was necessary to understand the roots of the traditional system to establish harmony between the Registry of Professionals and the Registry of Facility and all other disciplines of medicine.
Chairman National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, Prof Jayant Deopujari and President, Board of Ethics and Registration Prof Rakesh Sharma also spoke on the occasion and threw light on the key features of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and the aims and objectives of the consultative meeting.
Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir (KU) Prof Nilofer Khan; Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department Bhupinder Kumar; State Mission Director, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Ayushi Sudan were also present on the occasion.