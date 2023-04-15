'Govt committed to provide best healthcare facilities in J&K’

Pulwama, Apr 15: Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, today said Government is committed to provide best healthcare facilities in J&K’
He presided over a felicitation ceremony held to recognise outstanding performance of Pulwama district in health sector. District Development Commissioner, Pulwama, Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather, Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Sachin Kumar, SSP Pulwama, Mohammad Yousuf, CMOs Pulwama and Shopian, State Tuberculosis Officer, District Tuberculosis Officers, doctors, paramedical staff, health workers and other concerned were present on the occasion.
Various speakers emphasised the need to raise awareness about the ill-effects of drug abuse and help the affected people reach de-addiction centres. They appealed to the gathering, especially the youth, to unite and fight against drug addiction, terming the menace as one of the stumbling blocks for India to achieve its full potential.
On the occasion, Bhupinder Kumar expressed happiness over the fact that recently Pulwama has been declared as TB free district. He said that the entire Kashmir division is gradually moving towards Tuberculosis (TB) elimination. “TB incidences are declining in Kashmir. We will achieve TB elimination by 2025 intensified and active case finding and case screening is being done regularly,” he added.
He appreciated the untiring efforts of health employees in achieving these significant landmarks. He lauded the district administration led by Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary for his unparalleled support and guidance.
Secretary said that the department has done an extremely wonderful job in achieving brilliant results during the last few years in TB elimination. He praised the work of State Tuberculosis Officer, Chief Medical Officers Pulwama and Shopian, District Tuberculosis Officers, Block Medical Officers and most importantly the outstanding role of the ground staff.
He said that twin districts of Pulwama and Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam were declared TB free recently, while twin districts of Srinagar and Ganderbal received gold Medals.
Hailing the achievements of Director Health Services, Secretary Health said that it has been made possible only by coordinated efforts of the department under the dedicated work of Doctors, paramedical staff and all the field workers.
On the occasion, he also felicitated doctors, health workers, field staff and paramedical staff of Pulwama/ Shopian for their commendable contributions in the health sector.