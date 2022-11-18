Govt committed to provide better health care facilities to residents: Union MoS

The Minister said that the hospital shall cater best patient care facilities and shall be equipped with all modern machinery and adequate deployment of medical and para- medical staff adding that ESIC is among the best multidimensional social security schemes in the world.

The minister instructed the concerned agency to ensure the construction of the hospital before the stipulated timeline adding that the completion of this hospital will take the number of ESIC functional hospitals in the country to 161 along with 8 Medical Colleges.